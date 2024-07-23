Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

HUM stock opened at $384.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.86. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.05.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

