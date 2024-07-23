Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.17. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Commercial Metals

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

