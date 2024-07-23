Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 3,123 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $146.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,330.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.95. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25.

Insider Activity

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,451 shares of company stock worth $8,086,386. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.