Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.20.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $289.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.53 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.01 and a 200 day moving average of $354.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

