Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTSI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,748 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after buying an additional 37,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $106.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.35. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $118.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 121.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $181.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $747,325.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,894,952 shares in the company, valued at $805,364,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,894,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,364,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,427 shares of company stock valued at $54,860,618 over the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.