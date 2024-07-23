Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 390 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $318.64 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

