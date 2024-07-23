Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.65. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

