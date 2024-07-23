Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OLA. Scotiabank lowered Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.31.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

TSE:OLA opened at C$5.30 on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$387,972.00. In related news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$387,972.00. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total value of C$158,511.00. Insiders sold a total of 213,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,467 over the last ninety days. 34.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Orla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.