Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 18,119 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $24,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,644,000 after acquiring an additional 49,491 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,684,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after buying an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,283,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.65.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

