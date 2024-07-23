Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 44,347 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSDFree Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,347 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 3.12% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000.

CGSD stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

