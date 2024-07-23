Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCOFree Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,826 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $31,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 434,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,646,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

