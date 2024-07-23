Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,685 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 1.81% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGMU. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

CGMU opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

