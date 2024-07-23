Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $14,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after buying an additional 377,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,859,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 315,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $138.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $141.93. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

