Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 106.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,629 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 52.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 793.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

FMAR stock opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

