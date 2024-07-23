Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 8.15% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $14,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 117,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,790,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SWAN opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.