Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,646 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.66% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $15,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $57.78.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

