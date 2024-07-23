Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 107,692 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,692 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $32,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

FJAN opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $769.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

