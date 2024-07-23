Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 13,753 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $34,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the first quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 78,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Read Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.