Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 40,798 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $22,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 47,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,174,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the period.

Shares of XMMO opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $74.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.52.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

