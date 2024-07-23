Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 91,803 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,803 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $34,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

