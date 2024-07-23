Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 9,235 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 475,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $28,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.55.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.