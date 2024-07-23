Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,046 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.47% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $34,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

