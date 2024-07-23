Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,107 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after acquiring an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $2,468,879.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,157,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

