Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,575 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,356,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,737,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after purchasing an additional 628,175 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,592,000 after purchasing an additional 528,243 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $343.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.73. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

