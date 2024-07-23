Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,290,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 324,216 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of Ares Capital worth $26,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

