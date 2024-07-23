Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,469 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 17,938 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $29,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FedEx Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE FDX opened at $300.00 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

