Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 308,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,887 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $31,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $107.56. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

