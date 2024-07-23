Osaic Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,680 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.75% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,783,000 after buying an additional 1,165,563 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 420,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 388,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,429 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT opened at $80.44 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

