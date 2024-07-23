Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,481 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 8.36% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:XJUN opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

