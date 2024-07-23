Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 74,037.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312,438 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF were worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $379,294,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $151,554,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,696,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 14,146.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 947,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,076,000 after purchasing an additional 941,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,668,000.

NYSEARCA:DYNF opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

