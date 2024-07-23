Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 185.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,555 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 5.66% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 465.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS NJAN opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.