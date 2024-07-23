Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,344 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,769,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

