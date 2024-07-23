Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $12.72 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,278 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 2.47% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIFG Consultants Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Shares of BATS FSEP opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $532.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

