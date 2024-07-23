Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $13.64 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,990 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,569,000 after purchasing an additional 60,304 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 146.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 194,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,858,000 after purchasing an additional 115,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $338.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $348.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Baird R W raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.