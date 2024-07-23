Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 163,476 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Stock Down 0.6 %

GSK stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.71%.

About GSK



GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

