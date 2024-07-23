Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $14.43 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222,613 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 812,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 52,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.98 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.69.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,869 shares of company stock valued at $15,870,933. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

