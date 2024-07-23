Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $14,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Forward LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 94,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,307,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 287.0% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BKLC opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $77.55 and a twelve month high of $107.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.