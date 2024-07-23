Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $14.59 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,379,000 after purchasing an additional 827,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,239,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,777,000 after purchasing an additional 82,523 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

