Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $15.31 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,088 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $15,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 137,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 87,293 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $39.41.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

