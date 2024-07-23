Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $15.38 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,386 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Annaly Capital Management worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.39.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

