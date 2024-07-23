Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $22.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.44% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $22,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,236.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $153.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.26.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.