Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $23.22 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40,938 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $342.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.67 and a 200-day moving average of $338.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.