Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $23.92 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 59,050 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Devon Energy worth $23,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,871,000 after acquiring an additional 736,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $386,832,000 after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE DVN opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

