Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $24.30 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,027 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $24,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

