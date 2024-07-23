Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $25.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,693 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $25,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $128.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.52. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

