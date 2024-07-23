Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $25.81 Million Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 108.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,795 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $25,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $54.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.