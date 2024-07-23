Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $28.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $28,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

