Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $34.23 Million Stock Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760,883 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $34,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

