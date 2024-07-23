Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $34.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,366 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $34,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

