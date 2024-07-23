Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $34.68 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,850 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $34,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,401,142,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Target by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,810,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $409,230,000 after buying an additional 125,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.32. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

View Our Latest Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.